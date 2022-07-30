A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident”

There’s a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday morning (July 30).

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident” and asking drivers to stay away from the area of East Hastings between Main and Carrall Streets.

Videos posted to social media show a tense scene with dozens of police and VPD vehicles. Crowds of people can be heard shouting obscenities at the police as a man lies face down in a crosswalk.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office — which looks into all cases of injuries during police interactions — has deployed investigators to the scene.

The shooting occurred in the heart of a tent city that has been in the area for weeks. Residents were ordered to clear the tent city by Wednesday (July 27) by the Vancouver Fire Department.

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton

Just Posted

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Senior’s experience with health care

Dr. Jacques Neuhoff is now practicing family medicine out of the Atwood Clinic in Williams Lake as well as working as an anaesthetist at the hospital. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake has a new doctor in the house

In previous years, the Boys and Girls Club Street Party included fun photo cutouts and much more. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s Boys and Girls Club Street Party is back for 2022

Cheryl Chapman and Mike Retasket are the leaders of Barkerville’s full-time Indigenous Interpretation program. (James Douglas photo)
Barkerville to celebrate Indigenous culture on BC Day, Aug. 1