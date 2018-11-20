Maintenance crews repond to flooding at Eagle’s Nest housing complex

Residents at the scene say there is roughly a foot of standing water accumulated on the first floor

Crews respond to a water main break at the Eagle’s Nest housing complex on Third Avenue in Williams Lake early Tuesday evening. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Emergency maintenance crews are on scene at the Eagle’s Nest housing complex on Third Avenue South responding to flooding.

Residents at the scene say there was roughly a foot of standing water accumulated on the first floor of the building, while members from the City of Williams Lake worked to get the situation under control.

As of 4:30 p.m. water was still visibly flowing out of the building from the first floor service door.

The city’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca said, as of 5 p.m., water had been turned off until repairs could get underway.

No Eagle’s Nest staff were available for comment.

