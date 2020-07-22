RCMP are investigating a break-in of the mailboxes north of Williams Lake. (Black Press file photo)

Mailboxes target of thieves again, this time at Highway 97 and Lynes Creek Road

Police are asking the public to report suspicious activity

RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity around mailboxes which continue to be a target for thieves.

The Canada Post Mail box located at Highway 97 and Lynes Creek Road was the latest mailbox to be broken into and a parcel was taken from compartment six, said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

Police received the call that the mailbox was damaged at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

The day before, on Monday July 20 at about 7:43 p.m the Williams Lake RCMP detachment received a similar report that the parcel compartment of neighbouring mailboxes near 3405 Mountain House Road, Deep Creek had been pried open.

Police are not certain what was taken in that instance, Byron said.

“Police are asking for the public’s assistance,” noted Byron in a news release. “If anyone sees any suspicious activity in the area of post office boxes please call the police.”

READ MORE: Thieves target mailboxes north of Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Canada Post

Most Read