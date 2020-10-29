Mail-in ballots received by Elections BC in Williams Lake

They will be counted on Nov. 6

As of Oct. 29, 1,528 mail-in ballots have been received at the Elections BC District office in Williams Lake. (Black Press file image)

As of Thursday, Oct. 29 a total of 1,528 mail-in ballots have been received from Cariboo-Chilcotin voters and forward to the Elections BC district office in Williams Lake.

In the Cariboo North riding the number of mail-in ballots received so far is 1,303.

The mail-in ballots will be counted on Nov. 6, and added to the votes from General Voting Day where 10,084 people voted in Cariboo-Chilcotin and 9,113 people voted in Cariboo North.

BC Votes 2020