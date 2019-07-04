Site of the 5.8M earthquake off northern Vancouver Island Wednesday night. Screenshot/U.S. Geological Survey

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

The quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near the north coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday evening, but a tsunami warning was not issued for the region.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at a magnitude 6.2 at 196 km WSW of Bella, Bella.

According to reports, the quake was felt on the northern tip of Vancouver Island near Port Hardy as well as the Sunshine Coast.

Previous story
Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway
Next story
VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Bikers group HOG helps grow Kids Garden on Carson Drive

‘Young children and gardening is a magical fit’

Emma Feldinger named to Canada’s under-20 women’s team

Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger has been named by Rugby Canada to Canada’s… Continue reading

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: The name behind Boitanio Park’s Gwen Pharis Ringwood Stage

Local actor Michael Rawluk said Ringwood was a great director

Second annual Likely Show and Shine to cruise into town Sunday

The Second Annual Likely Show and Shine is set to ride into the quaint community this Sunday

EDITORIAL: Community builders make another successful Stampede

Hundreds of volunteers organized a packed July long weekend

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

$185 million in federal funding goes towards highway projects

Three stretches of the TCH and parts of highways 93 and 95 will be upgraded.

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Most Read