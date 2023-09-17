A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor

No tsunami is expected

A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today.

Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time, following a 4.2 magnitude quake recorded about an hour and a half earlier near the same location.

The epicentre was 206 kilometres west of Port Hardy, north of Vancouver Island.

The agency says it is currently monitoring a swarm of earthquakes far off the coast of northern Vancouver Island.

The agency says there have been more than 30 quakes since Sept. 14, though none have been felt, and the largest recorded magnitude is 5.5.

There are no reports of any damage from today’s quakes.

No tsunami is expected.

The Canadian Press

Earthquakevancouverisland

