RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Mackenzie RCMP issue warning after man armed with rifle last seen walking into trail

Mounties asking residents to stay away from Morfee Lake Road and trail system

Mounties are looking for an armed man at large in the northern community of Mackenzie, B.C.

Mackenzie RCMP officers were called to Lost Lake Trail just after 6:30 p.m. from a caller who said their friend had showed up on the trail, armed with a rifle, and was acting strangely.

Shortly after the local man, 39, disappeared into the extensive trail system, several shots were heard. A shelter in place warning was declared, but has since been lifted.

Police are asking everyone to avod the trails east of the town, as well as Morfee Lake Road, while the search for the suspect continues.

Given the man was armed, the North District Emergency Response Team is assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mackenzie RCMP at 250-997-3288.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford
Next story
Federal government to provide more than $35 million for supports during papal visit

Just Posted

Williams Lake city councillor Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake city councillor sorry for sharing video of fatal police incident

Rebecca Fredrickson, on left, gets her classic Vancouver Canucks hockey jersey signed by Richard Brodeur. (Joel Katelnikoff photo)
VIDEO: Hockey and art collide as fans and art lovers come out to meet a king in Williams Lake

Kevin Falcon will be coming to the South Cariboo this week to meet constituents and tour the area. (Black Press File photo)
BC Liberals leader Kevin Falcon to visit Williams Lake Friday July 15

Kelly Walls rides on the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin float during the Stampede Parade, Saturday, July 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Kelly Walls is an avid Williams Lake volunteer