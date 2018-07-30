Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Temperatures are expecting to be sky high in some areas of B.C. Monday with heat warnings in effect for the majority of the province.

Environment Canada warns temperatures could hit 40 C in some parts of the Southern Interior while it is expected to remain above 29 C along the coast.

Related: Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Related: Heat wave set to continue in the Cariboo

Related: Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre

This comes after a record-setting day in B.C. on Sunday where 13 new temperature records were set. Lytton’s new record was a scorching 41.4 C.

Blue River

  • New record 34.6 C
  • Old record 34.1 C set in 2014
  • Records kept since 1946

Burns Lake

  • New record 33.7 C
  • Old record 32.9 C set in 2004
  • Records kept since 1949

Clearwater

  • New record 37.1 C
  • Old record 36.7 C set in 1960
  • Records kept since 1913

Clinton

  • New record 33.3 C
  • Old record 32.5 C set in 2009
  • Records kept since 1973

Comox

  • New record 32.2 C
  • Old record 32.1 C set in 2003
  • Records kept since 1914

Lillooet

  • New record 39.8 C
  • Old record 39.0 C set in 1985
  • Records kept since 1881

Lytton

  • New record 41.4 C
  • Old record 40.0 C set in 1960
  • Records kept since 1921

MacKenzie

  • New record 33.3 C
  • Old record 32.8 C set in 1971
  • Records kept since 1971

McBride

  • New record 34.1 C
  • Old record 31.7 C set in 1971
  • Records kept since 1922

Prince George

  • New record 33.3 C
  • Old record 32.7 C set in 1998
  • Records kept since 1912

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record 33.9 C
  • Tied old record set in 1971
  • Records kept since 1959

Valemount

  • New record 36.2 C
  • Old record 35.6 C set in 1934
  • Records kept since 1914

Williams Lake

  • New record 33.2 C
  • Old record 31.7 C set in 1971
  • Records kept since 1960

Heat warnings are indicated in red. Image: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with Medical Health Officials, have issued the heat warnings across the province due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period.

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Medical Health Officers are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

  • Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.
  • Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.
  • Avoid sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.
  • Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre
Next story
Heat wave set to continue in the Cariboo

Just Posted

VIDEO: One arrested for arson after Sunday’s downtown grass fire in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating Sunday’s grass fire next to Paradise Cinemas

Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre

Fire ban set for Tuesday, July 31 due to hot, dry conditions

Heat wave set to continue in the Cariboo

Temperatures in Quesnel and Williams Lake will hover in the 30s this week

This week’s Performances in the Park to feature eclectic mix

This week’s Performances in the Park Aug. 2 will feature The Alkemist and This Way North

Cariboo Archers prepare to take aim on national stage this week

Cariboo Archers are preparing to take on the best from throughout the… Continue reading

B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament in Surrey

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

Most Read