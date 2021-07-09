Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Residents of Lytton had a first look at what remains of the village they call after a wildfire tore through the area last week.

The tour through the village comes as the Transporation Safety Board announced it will be investigating the fire, believed to have involved a freight train, which sparked on June 30.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has ordered all train traffic through Lytton to halt for 48 hours effective immediately, while residents are on escorted tours through the village.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District organized bus tours for displaced residents Friday, saying that while unescorted entry isn’t safe, work has been done to clear a way to permit taking residents through the area by bus.

Shortly after those impacted had access to the village, reporters were provided access.

More to come.

