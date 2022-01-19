Love for Betty White tallies nearly $500,000 for animal welfare groups in B.C.

What would have been iconic actor’s 100th birthday sees $40,000 donated to Victoria Humane Society

Victoria Humane Society celebrated what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday with a collage as people took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, donating cash to an animal charity. (Victoria Humane Society/Facebook)

Early tallies show nearly half a million dollars rolled in to just a handful of animal shelters across B.C. on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

White died Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of turning 100. The actor was a television mainstay for more than 60 years and in the days following her death, images of the former Golden Girl star hugging puppies spread across the internet as the #BettyWhiteChallenge took firm hold.

Heartwarming memes filled those same pages with a pledge to pick a local animal rescue and donate $5 in her name.

The BC SPCA reported a one-day haul of more than $400,000 as fans showed their love.

“This amazing tribute to Betty White will make a huge difference for animals,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.

In the wake of that love, the BC SPCA is planning to honour her in a special way.

“We reached out to Betty’s team to let her know what an amazing impact she has had for B.C. animals, they were thrilled and knew she would be, too. We also asked if we could do a special limited edition Betty shirt … and they said yes!”

The relatively small BC SPCA arm, the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin, was overwhelmed with its one-day total of more than $6,000.

The Victoria Humane Society reported more than $40,000 donated on the day.

“Betty White was an angel among humans and animals while here, and it is pretty evident that her legacy of saving animals will continue through your donations. We cannot thank all of you enough,” the society posted on its Facebook page.

Smaller organizations such as the Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders did not disclose funds raised but still took to social media in appreciate of the late, great actor:

“Thank you everyone for your generous donations to celebrate Betty White. It’s a pretty amazing sentiment to your life when the world thinks 99 years was not enough. Peace, Love, Rescue.”

