Lost your container of money? Williams Lake RCMP may have what you’re looking for

Rightful owner must describe container and know approximate amount of money inside

Just a few weeks before Christmas and Williams Lake RCMP are hoping to find the rightful owner of a container of money found in the lakecity.

The container was turned into the RCMP detachment Dec. 5 after being found on Litzenburg Crescent.

In order to claim it, the owner of the container must be able to describe both the container and the approximate amount of money inside of it.

All claims of ownership can be forwarded to the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment non-emergency line at 250-392-6211.

