Looking for local information on roads, fires? Central Cariboo information fair set for Oct. 22

Representatives from Dawson Road Maintenance will be one of the many groups on hand at an information session Oct. 22 in Williams Lake. Black Press Media photo

An informal community information fair is being co-hosted by the Cariboo Regional District, City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake Indian Band on Oct. 22, 2019.

The fair will provide residents the opportunity to stop by in a casual setting and meet with their elected officials and staff, along with other community partners, to discuss issues and gather information specific to their community.

Representatives will be hosting information booths from various government ministries, services agencies and community groups such as the Cariboo Fire Centre, Community Futures Development Corporation, Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre, Denisiqi Services Society, Dawson Road Maintenance, Horton Ventures – WorkBC, Interior Health, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resource Officers, Pet Safe Coalition Society, United Way, WildSafeBC, Women’s Contact Society and the Boys and Girls Club, with more to be announced.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room with a traditional T’exelcemc welcome; however, residents can drop by any time.

There will be a Lego building area set up for children provided by the CRD Williams Lake Library.

Attendees who collect signatures at 10 or more booths can enter the door prize to win gift certificates to local businesses and other giveaways.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter