Longtime former School District 27 teacher wins Williams Lake trustee election

Mike Franklin won the election with 927 votes

A longtime teacher and principal has been elected to serve on School District 27’s Board of Trustees.

Mike Franklin garnered 927 votes, edging out candidates Jackie Lahaise, who received 729 votes, and Tricia Ramier McLellan, with 759 votes.

Franklin said he is “very happy and excited” with the news Saturday night.

Staff shortages and program changes within the district prompted him to run for trustee, he said.

“The overall stress for students, staff and parents in the system is getting a little unbearable,” Franklin said.

Franklin worked 32 years for SD27 before leaving this year.

“It wasn’t a comfortable place to work anymore.”

Franklin is now the manager of the Foundry.

Franklin will join acclaimed trustees Linda Martens, Zone 1, Mary Forbes, Zone 2, Willow Macdonald, Zone 3, Ciel Patenaude, Zone 4, Angie Delainey, Zone 5 and Anne Kohut, Zone 7.

Election 2022