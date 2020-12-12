Cariboo Friendship Society social programs co-ordinator Tamara Garreau stands inside the Longhouse at the Stampede Grounds where 20 cubicles and beds have been installed to expand the CFS’s regular emergency shelter. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Friendship Society social programs co-ordinator Tamara Garreau stands inside the Longhouse at the Stampede Grounds where 20 cubicles and beds have been installed to expand the CFS’s regular emergency shelter. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Longhouse temporary emergency shelter almost ready for occupants

The Cariboo Friendship Society will also hire staff to work at the Longhouse 24/7

The Cariboo Friendship Society’s (CFS) expansion of its emergency shelter to the Longhouse at the Stampede Grounds is almost ready to take in people.

Crews have brought in cubicles and 20 beds and Tamara Garreau, social programs supervisor for CFS, said staff is being hired so there will be two people working at the Longhouse 24/7.

BC Housing is funding the temporary shelter as well as five additional beds at the regular CFS emergency shelter on Third Avenue North for anybody waiting for a COVID-19 test result or those that are told to isolate for contract tracing.

“It’s an additional five beds and we discussed having those COVID beds at our main shelter where clients can close the door and be able to isolate better,” Garreau said.

Next to the Longhouse are storage containers that have been furnished with washrooms that have showers, toilets and sinks.

Meals will be provided at the Longhouse to anyone who is staying there by the CFS, Garreau added.

Read more: Cariboo Friendship Society plans for temporary shelter expansion at longhouse

During the Legislature meeting Thursday, Dec. 10, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson voiced concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on vulnerable people.

“I felt it was important to get the government’s attention and give them a first-hand perspective on how stricter pandemic regulations may unintentionally put vulnerable people on the street and in life-threatening danger,” said Doerkson.

Social distancing and stricter regulations have resulted in the reduced capacity of local shelters in just about every community in B.C., he said.

Doerkson said one of his constituents in Williams Lake has been forced out into the cold.

“I’m thinking about people in my riding who have no choice but to sleep outdoors in dangerous temperatures just because of the unintended consequences of stricter regulations,” Doerkson added.

Read more: Longtime Cariboo Friendship Centre supporter and ally will be missed


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake city council declines homeless camp proposal
Next story
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Just Posted

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP’s suicide prevention hotline motion passes unanimously

Todd Doherty is calling for consolidating all crisis lines into one universal 988 hotline

A small collection of buildings along the Chilco River is all that remains of the Pothole Ranch, once a thriving little Chilcotin homestead at Farwell Canyon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Take a walk back in time at Farwell Canyon

These are what remain of the Pothole Ranch, once a thriving little Chilcotin homestead

Cariboo Friendship Society social programs co-ordinator Tamara Garreau stands inside the Longhouse at the Stampede Grounds where 20 cubicles and beds have been installed to expand the CFS’s regular emergency shelter. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Longhouse temporary emergency shelter almost ready for occupants

The Cariboo Friendship Society will also hire staff to work at the Longhouse 24/7

Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Third COVID-19 positive case confirmed at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake Campus

Person is at home, self-isolating

Williams Lake city council has said it will work on longterm solutions for people who are homeless, but will not endorse a designated tent camp. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council declines homeless camp proposal

Council commits to work on long-term solutions for homelessness

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Critical care paramedic Tom and advanced care paramedic Laurence finish up a 14-hour work day after being deployed as part of a BC Emergency Health Services Rapid Response Team deployed to Fort St. James this week to help provide relief to local paramedics and health support workers due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s specialized COVID paramedics ‘impressed’ with Fort St. James’ community response

A BC Emergency Health Services team of paramedics deployed to Fort St.… Continue reading

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Most Read