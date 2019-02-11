Bella Coola woman sentenced for manslaughter in death of Bella Coola man

Longe was originally charged with second degree murder

January Longe was sentenced today for the death of Malcom Tallio on November 5, 2016 in Bella Coola.

Longe, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last September. She will serve two years less a day in jail, minus one year and 7 months time served, as well as three years probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Longe was originally charged with second degree murder after police responded to an altercation outside a residence in 4-Mile. Upon arrival police found Tallio, 25, unconscious and unresponsive.

Tallio was transported to Bella Coola Hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival. North District Major Crime Unit, along with Prince Rupert Forensic Identification Section were called to assist Bella Coola RCMP with the homicide investigation.

