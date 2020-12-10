In paying tribute to Mary Glassford, Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this picture of herself and Glassford, as she described Glassford as a mentor and a friend. (Coralee Oakes Facebook Photo)

In paying tribute to Mary Glassford, Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this picture of herself and Glassford, as she described Glassford as a mentor and a friend. (Coralee Oakes Facebook Photo)

Long-time CRD director Mary Glassford being remembered as strong advocate, community leader

Glassford was awarded the City of Quesnel’s first Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009

Tributes have poured in for long-time local politician Mary Glassford, who is being remembered for her many years of service as a community leader, strong advocate and friend.

Glassford, who served on Quesnel city council before being elected as the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) director for Electoral Area I (West Fraser-Nazko), passed away last week.

Glassford was awarded the City of Quesnel’s first Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

“Glassford is an exceptional community representative, both in her life as an elected official and as an advocate for many community projects,” the city said at the time of the announcement.

Glassford, who also wrote a column for the Observer, was a long-time chair of the North Cariboo Post Secondary Education Council and one of Quesnel’s leading proponents for post-secondary education. She was a big push behind the construction of the North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel. Among her many accomplishments, she also led the charge for a multi-centre in Quesnel, which ultimately led to the construction of the West Fraser Centre, and she worked tirelessly to improve health care in the region while serving on the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

At the Dec. 1 council meeting, Coun. Ron Paull expressed condolences to the Glassford family.

“As most of us know, Mary was a long-time regional district director, and she also served time at the council table,” he said. “Mary was a big part in the development of our recreation centre.”

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes spoke about the mentorship role Glassford has played in her life, describing Glassford as “a titan and a compassionate leader.”

”She was someone I count as a mentor and a friend,” Oakes said in a Facebook post. “Strong-willed and dedicated to our community, Mary was a champion for advanced education who worked tirelessly on the North Cariboo Community Campus.”

Oakes was recently named the Opposition critic for advanced education in the B.C. Liberal Caucus, and she says she will think of Glassford and of her legacy and her commitment often in this role.

”I will dedicate myself to live up to her passion to ensure our local residents have access to advanced education in their own communities,” she said.

Steve Forseth, current CRD director for Area D, also posted a tribute to Glassford on his Cariboo-Chilcotin Politics blog. He got to know Glassford at CRD meetings from 2004 to 2008, and he says they stayed in touch through Facebook after he was elected tot he board in November 2014, and she often shared her wisdom in elected life with him.

“She was always very passionate about responsible resource development, like current Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, as she felt strongly that responsible resource development projects would help to pay for things like hospitals, social programs, road projects, etc., and I was always inspired by her fortitude when it came to speaking for Electoral Area I, even when I knew only she could get away with being blunt with her fellow locally elected officials,” he wrote. “I will miss Mary very much, and my condolences, thoughts and prayers to my current Cariboo Regional District Area I colleague, Jim Glassford, and the entire Glassford family and Mary’s friends in the North Cariboo and throughout B.C. local government on her passing. She will be sorely missed.”

?Esdilagh First Nation Chief Roy Stump and councillors Chad Stump, Howard Johnny and William Baptiste also expressed their condolences to Glassford’s family.

“To say Mary was a big part of our community would be an understatement,” they wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of the nation. “She will always be remembered as a great speaker and advocate.”

READ MORE: It’s time we appreciate what we have


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips
Next story
New blog offers some insights into rich Cariboo archeology

Just Posted

Archaeologist Whitney Spearing (left) and field assistants Marvin Bob, Brittany Cleminson and Leo Michel record site sample findings on Pinchbeck Hill above the Stampede Grounds in May 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
New blog offers some insights into rich Cariboo archeology

Sugarcane Archaeology aims to demystify and educate

Rick Lulua, 51, is grateful for his life and sobriety following a life-changing incident in 1996 and hopes to inspire the next generation of adults through his role as a First Nations support worker at Columneetza. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Our Hometown: Shooting for the stars

Rick Lulua appreciates little things in life after surviving tragedy

In paying tribute to Mary Glassford, Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this picture of herself and Glassford, as she described Glassford as a mentor and a friend. (Coralee Oakes Facebook Photo)
Long-time CRD director Mary Glassford being remembered as strong advocate, community leader

Glassford was awarded the City of Quesnel’s first Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009

Jason and Pharis Romero’s new album <em>Bet on Love</em> has garnered them six nominations for the 2021 Canadian Folk Music Awards. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)
Pharis and Jason Romero’s new album up for six Canadian Folk Music Awards

Pharis and Romero live in Horesfly where they make music and banjos

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

(File photo)
Elderly female victimized in Quesnel after helping couple in need

Quesnel RCMP urges public to donate to food banks and other non-profit groups instead

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Most Read