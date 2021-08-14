Long-term care residents ‘proactively’ relocated from 100 Mile House

Interior Health said it is proactively relocating long-term care home residents from Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge.

Residents are being temporarily relocated to care homes in Williams Lake and Fraser Health to ensure the safe continuity of their care, according to a media release from Interior Health. It is contacting families directly with relocation details.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department remains open at this time. Anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

The District of 100 Mile is not under evacuation order or alert.

Interior Health said anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call: 1.877.442.2001.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and residents,” Interior Health said.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Interior Health also continues to monitor wildfire activity across the region. Wildfire planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. We will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to protect the public from potential exposure.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/Emergency/Wildfires/Pages/default.aspx



