Lone Butte man arrested in connection with 2018 murder

A Lone Butte man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the 2018 homicide of Wayne Seterengen.

Seterengen, 49, was found dead in a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area by the 100 Mile RCMP in December 2018. As the death was considered suspicious, the North District Major Crime Unit was called in to assist.

Paul DeCoffe, 64, of Lone Butte, was arrested by the North District Major Crime Unit Wednesday and charged with one count of murder. He was scheduled to appear in court in Williams Lake on Oct. 8.

St.-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, of the BC RCMP, said this was an isolated incident with no links to gangs or the illegal drug trade and there is no evidence the general public was at risk during the investigation.

