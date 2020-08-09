Lone Butte 4-H Club: Meet the club members and projects for 62nd annual show and sale

Kelly Meier Hannah Meier

Kelly Meier

Hello. I am Kelly Meier and this is my fifth year in 4-H. For 2020 I have raised a ewe lamb, I am doing a foods project and I have a market swine named Kermit the Hog.

My sale project this year is my swine, which is a Hereford-Landrace cross. I would like to invite you all to attend the 62nd annual 4-H auction on Aug. 10 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. My lot number is #136.

Heidi Meier

Hi. My name is Heidi Meier. I am a ninth-year senior member of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This year my projects include sheep, swine and photography.

I am raising a dry yearling ewe and a market swine named Miss Piggy.

Miss Piggy is a Hereford-Landrace cross that will be offered at the sale on Aug. 10.

I have enjoyed working with my projects this year and had a great time hunting for that one extra special photography.

Please support the district auction on Aug. 10 by bidding on a project. My lot number is #135.