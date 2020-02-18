Locals aim to establish British Columbia Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Cariboo table

An information pint night is being held in 100 Mile House on Feb. 26

Ryan Jensen, left, Andre Paquin, of Williams Lake and Kate Watson (bottom) are hoping to start a local table of the BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Association in the Cariboo. (Photo submitted)

Three backcountry enthusiasts in the Cariboo are keen to start a local table of the British Columbia Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BC Chapter).

Andre Paquin of Williams Lake told the Tribune, he, along with Ryan Jensen of Williams Lake and Kate Watson of 100 Mile House will be hosting a pint night at Jackson’s Social Club and Brewhouse in 100 Mile House on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. for anyone who might be interested.

Paquin hopes there will be some passionate individuals who enjoy the outdoors and working together on habitat improvement projects that will attend the pint night.

One does not have to be a hunter or an angler to join, he added.

Paquin moved to the lakecity with his partner, a teacher, in June 2019 and loves what the area has to offer for people who enjoy the outdoors.

“I do love to fish, but I haven’t been fishing here yet,” he said. “There’s so much to do here. It’s a beautiful place. Both my partner and I enjoy hiking, hunting and just being outside.”

As an association, Paguin said BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers hopes its efforts, combined and co-ordinated with the established conservation groups already standing up for wildlife and habitat in B.C., can amplify concerns for habitat, wildlife, and wild places.

“BCBHA voices a strong conservation message on our public lands to ensure quality habitat, wildlife populations and the subsequent quality outdoor opportunities that result from good decisions for wildlife and habitat management in British Columbia,” he added.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Paquin at 250-218-2908.



news@wltribune.com

