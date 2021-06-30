Local residents, BC Wildfire crews action small wildfire at Nimpo Lake

The fire was caused by a tree down on a power line near Lakefront Road

As of June 30, there is only one wildfire noted for the Cariboo Fire Centre which was discovered at Nimpo Lake Tuesday, June 29 and actioned quickly by local residents and BC Wildfire crews. (BC Wildfire Map image)

Thanks to the quick response of local residents and BC Wildfire crews a wildfire in the Chilcotin was kept at bay Tuesday, June 29.

BC Wildfire information officer Erin Bull told the Tribune the fire was caused by a tree down on a power line right beside Highway 20 in the community of Nimpo Lake near Lakefront Road.

When six Cariboo Fire Centre firefighters, a helicopter and fire warden arrived on the scene local residents were already attending to the fire, she said.

“It remained small at .01 hectares and is under control,” Bull said Tuesday evening, noting the CFC crew was remaining on site.

In Williams Lake Tuesday evening, many residents saw ash coming down on properties as wildfires in other areas of the province have intensified in the last few days, especially in the Kamloops Fire District.

Daytime highs for the Williams Lake forecast are for 35C with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 31C for Thursday, July 1.

At noon today (Wednesday), a campfire ban goes into effect for the entire province.

The restrictions take effect on Wednesday, June 30, at noon PST and include campfires but also Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and chimneys and tiki torches are also prohibited.

