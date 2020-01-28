Mayor Walt Cobb (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Local leaders set to attend resource industries annual forum in PG

17th Annual BC Natural Resource Forum will take place Jan. 28 to 30

Several local leaders are attending the 17th Annual BC Natural Resource Forum in Prince George, Jan. 28 to 30.

Mayor Walt Cobb, who will drive up early Wednesday to attend the sold-out event, said he goes each year mainly to support natural resource industries.

“Some of the guest speakers give us a bit of an insight about where we might be going and how in general the resource industries, whether it be forestry or mining, are surviving and managing and where we might be able to expand and manoeuvre through these hard times,” Cobb said.

Information gained at the forum helps him to make decisions or know where the City of Williams Lake can assist or lobby, he added.

T’exelcemc Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars will be part of a panel discussion titled Global Leadership in Sustainable Forest Management.

“Aaron Higginbottom, our senior natural resources and economic development manager, will also be attending and the other NsTQ chiefs will be in attendance for some of the week as we are meeting with various ministers on Tuesday,” Sellars said.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner and Area D director Steve Forseth, as well as Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll are also attending.

The BC Natural Resources Forum attracts over 1,000 delegates to Prince George each year, making it one of the largest conferences in Northern B.C.

The 2019 Forum included a huge contingent of federal, provincial and local government leaders, as well as continuing strong interest, support and attendance by First Nation leaders, representatives from resource developers and service and supply sectors that are the foundation of our resource economy.

Results of a survey on natural resources will be released during the forum.


