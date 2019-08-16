Jose Jackson attended Mountview elementary and Williams Lake secondary schools.

Local family grieves loss of son after Highway 97 collision

Jose Jackson is the second person to die as a result of the Aug. 2 incident

The community of Williams Lake has rallied around a local family, devastated by a motor vehicle collision north of Williams Lake which claimed the lives of two people and injured one.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was established for the Jackson family Aug. 3 after Jose Jackson, 23, was critical injured Aug. 2 in a collision north of McLeese Lake on Highway 97 and flown to hospital in Vancouver. To date more than $11,000 has been raised beyond a set goal of $1,000.

An outpouring of messages of prayers and support has also been sent to the family, well-known in both the local minor hockey and Latino communities, with Jose’s father Jonathan being the past president of WLMHA. Jonathan is also a current and beloved referee. Jose’s mother, Maria, is very involved in the lakecity’s growing Latino community and also a longtime hockey mom to Jose and his younger brother, Jacob.

Jose survived the collision Aug. 2, however, he suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: One woman dead, two men injured in collision near McLeese Lake

Following what has been a heartbreaking time for the family, Jose succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 11.

Jonathan said in a social media post that his son fought to live, but in his death, will save three lives and greatly improve another two through organ donation.

“A true hero till the end,” stated the post.

Jose was born in Mexico but moved to Williams Lake as a child, attending Mountview elementary and Williams Lake secondary schools. He was a popular student and athlete, who played hockey, soocer and rugby.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. All are welcome.

A 70-year-old woman from Burns Lake also died in the collision. Her name has not been released.

