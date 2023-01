Traffic was impacted in the area, notes DriveBC

A log truck driver is safe after his truck catches fire Monday, Jan. 2 on Highway 97. (Maigan Rochon photo)

A loaded logging truck caught fire between McLeese Lake and Quesnel Monday afternoon, Jan. 2.

Traffic was down to single lane alternating in the southbound lane as emergency crews deal with the incident. noted DriveBC.

The truck was on Highway 97 near Cariboo Castle, with witnesses first seeing the fire at about noon.

