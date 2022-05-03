Limited staffing impacting non-urgent lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Non-urgent appointments currently being booked for June

A lab staffing shortage at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is delaying non-urgent appointments. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Due to limited staffing in Williams Lake, there is currently a longer wait for non-urgent lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“We are currently booking non-urgent appointments for early June,” a media spokesperson for Interior Health Authority confirmed, noting urgent walk-in appointments are available and physicians will clearly mark the patient requisition with the level of urgency if bloodwork and results are required the same day.

Patients are encouraged to make appointments online at www.labonlinebooking.ca or by calling our Lab Call Centre at 1-877-740-7747.

The call centre is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interior Health confirmed it has been aggressively recruiting medical lab professionals over the past few years to stabilize lab services throughout the region.

“With a national shortage of medical lab professionals across Canada, there is a high recruitment demand in every province.”

There are various incentives for positions in Interior Health, including a signing bonus for designated hospitals to help sustain rural services and sites with long-term vacant positions.

“We are also actively collaborating with post secondary institutions across Canada.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HospitalsWilliams Lake