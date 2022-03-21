Artist, family lose home, business, priceless art in fire at Likely, B.C.

The Messy Owl Inn at Likely was destroyed by a fire on Friday, March 18. (The Messy Owl Inn photo)

An artist and her family lost their home and business in Likely to an electrical fire on Friday, March 18.

Iris Mes Low and her family purchased the former Pyna-tee-ah Lodge less than a year ago and Low and her daughter had created the Messy Owl Inn there.

All they have left are the clothes on their back and their car, said Trudy Van Dop, a friend of Low and gallery owner in New Westminster.

“She had great plans for the lodge and her new business,” Van Dop said. “They are currently staying with friends in Likely.”

A GoFundMe has raised $9,850 as of Monday, March 21, and the creator of it noted the family since learned the insurance is only going to be able to cover the cost to rebuild, and not the priceless paintings or other contents that were inside the lodge, which was also their home.

Low was a member of the Likely District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society who attended the fire but were unable to put it out, Van Dop said.

