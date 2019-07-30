Lightning strike ruins Riske Creek couple’s TV, shakes house and windows

Kathy Lauriente-Bonner and her husband Lynn were at home Monday evening watching the storm roll in

A Riske Creek couple purchased a new TV Tuesday after theirs died when lightning struck eerily close to their home Monday evening.

Kathy Lauriente-Bonner said she and her husband Lynn were sitting in the living room watching a storm coming in.

“It didn’t seem any different, we get lots of storms,” she told the Tribune. “We heard it grumbling in the distance, but it did not seem major and we did not think anything of it.”

All of a sudden, there was a huge crack of lightning that lit up the whole sky.

“It must have been right, right over the house because the thunder crack was immediate and it shook the whole house. All the windows rattled and then the next thing you know, out of the side of our TV was this big sizzling and a really loud pop.”

Lauriente-Bonner said it reminded her of how incandescent light bulbs used to explode.

“It was like that times one hundred. It was this huge big sizzling pop and a major flash of white light came out of the side of the TV. Lynn and I were both sitting here looking at each other. First we were shocked by the massive boom and rattle of the lightning strike and then to see the TV light up on the side.”

She ran around and unplugged everything else and then the sky opened up and there was a massive downpour for about 10 or 15 minutes.

Read more: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

There were a few more cracks of lightning and much to her surprise, they didn’t lose power.

Scary and eerie, is how she described the experience of having lightning come so close.

“I don’t know, it might have even hit the house for all we know. It shook the house really good. We have a tin roof but couldn’t see anything when we looked at it later from the yard.”

They have power bars for the computer and other things, but picked another one up when they went into Williams Lake to get the new TV.

“Our big mistake was that we didn’t have power surge power bars, but I’ve read about them too and even they will say they are not fool-proof. I was talking to the guy at Andre’s today and he said if the lightning was that powerful it wouldn’t have done anything anyways.”

Read more: ‘When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

Just Posted

Cannabis production focus of upcoming CRD public hearing

Medical marijuana production in heavy industrial zones has been allowed since 2014

Cariboo Fire Centre has no wildfires presently, 261 firefighters deployed elsewhere

To date there have been 45 wildfires in the CFC, burning a total of 189 hectares

Broadway Avenue North construction should finish up by end of September

Expect small delays as work continues

Infants, young children shouldn’t drink Williams Lake tap water due to levels of manganese: city

City of Williams Lake issued water advisory Monday, July 29

TNG staff get emergency operations training

The course was made possible by donations and support from New Westminster businesses and individuals

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

Most Read