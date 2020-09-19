(Black Press Media file photo)

Lightning storm knocks out power overnight to thousands in Williams Lake area

Rain and risk of more storms in the forecast

A powerful storm swept over the Cariboo early Saturday morning (Sept. 19) starting at about 3 a.m. causing a sleepless night for many and power to be knocked out to thousands of hydro residents in the area.

Power outages in and around the Williams Lake area saw 2,614 BC Hydro customers without power from 4:38 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. due to lightning.

Four outages remain at 9:45 a.m. Saturday south of Highway 20 with 113 customers affected and east of Dog Creek Road with 14 customers affected since 3:14 a.m..

The weather forecast for the day calls for showers ending Saturday morning followed by mainly cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Widespread smoke will continue becoming local smoke near noon. About 10 to 20 mm of rain is expected.

There is another risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.

A special air quality statement remains in place due to smoke from U.S. wildfires.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Highway 99 closed due to Rockslide near Lillooet
PHOTOS: Overnight storm damages Dog Creek Road at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation

Most Read