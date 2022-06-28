There are four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley. (BCWS map)

Lightning sparks four new wildfires in Bella Coola Valley

No fire growth is expected

A lightning storm early Tuesday morning (June 28) has the BC Wildfire Service responding to four new spot fires in the Bella Coola Valley.

The BCWS noted smoke is visible from the communities of Bella Coola, Hagensborg and Nusatsum.

“No fire growth is expected on these spot fires, and Coastal Fire Centre weather forecasters expect precipitation in the area over the next few days,” BCWS stated.

“Our crews continue to monitor and respons to these fires and no values are at risk at this time.”

