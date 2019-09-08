A thunderstorm is shown hitting Kamloops on the night of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Mike O’Reilly/Twitter)

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

It was a lightning storm to remember across many parts of B.C. Saturday night.

Bolts lit up the sky in the Shuswap, Okanagan and in the Lower Mainland, where lightning storms can be rare.

Environment Canada said it was “tracking several fast moving thunderstorm cells across Metro Vancouver this afternoon with lightning associated. When thunder roars, go indoors.”

A thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Nicola and South Thompson regions.

ALSO READ: Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

Just Posted

Playing guitar is a never ending journey for Don Alder

Music is his passion, life and talent and he wouldn’t have it any other way

Photos: Canadian Tire Show and Shine attracts vintage cars of all kinds

The parking of the lakecity Canadian Tire lot was full to the bursting this Saturday

Cariboo resident invents fun gadget to help you clean your dog

Brown wanted to come up with a way to efficiently wash his dogs out in the yard, or while on the go

Bodybuilding provides positive outlet for lakecity woman

From crushing numbers at the gym to crunching numbers at work, it’s always a balance

Horsefly River Salmon Festival ready to go Sept. 14 and 15

Starting at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and closing at 4 p.m. there are many exciting events

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Canadian officials monitor reports of vaping-linked illnesses in the U.S.

Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting

B.C. VIEWS: It’s an uphill battle to build the nanny state

Training positions added, filling them is another question

Most Read