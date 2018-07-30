(BC Wildfire Service)

Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

  • Jul. 30, 2018 11:23 a.m.
  • News

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in a forested area in Vavenby after an early morning lightning strike.

BC Wildfire Service said 31 personnel, as well as air support and heavy equipment, are fighting the eight-hectare fire burning abou 20 kilometres east of Clearwater.

At this time the fire is not threatening any structures. Clearwater Times correspondent Robyn Rexin said the lightning strike hit at about 2:30 a.m. on July 30.

Posts from residents on social media indicate water bombers have since been tending to the fire Tuesday morning.

 

Previous story
Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Just Posted

Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is responding to 15 new wildfires

Lightning sparks new fires in Cariboo Fire Centre Monday night

Two fires strike too close for comfort in Williams Lake area

Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires around Williams Lake Monday night

Deputy fire chief asks public to please stay away from Highway 20 fire to let crews work

Three out-of-control fires burn in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Crews are attending fires near Tsacha Lake, Hendrix Lake and Swede Creek

Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre

Fire ban set for Tuesday, July 31 due to hot, dry conditions

VIDEO: One arrested for arson after Sunday’s downtown grass fire in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating Sunday’s grass fire next to Paradise Cinemas

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in a forested area in… Continue reading

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Most Read