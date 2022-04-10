Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, introduces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a donor appreciation event in Toronto on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Liberals planning national policy convention for May of next year

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Liberals plan to gather for a national convention in Ottawa in the spring of next year.

The Liberal Party of Canada says the convention, to take place in the national capital May 4-6, 2023, will also include some virtual participation.

The meeting will feature policy discussions, keynote speakers, training and the election of the party’s next national board of directors.

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Trudeau subsequently led the party to a second consecutive minority mandate in the late-summer general election.

The Liberals recently forged an agreement with the New Democrats that will see the opposition party support the government on key parliamentary votes in exchange for advancement of several NDP priorities.

The Canadian Press

federal governmentLiberals

