The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The House of Commons announced on Tuesday that it’s banning the application from all House-managed devices, effective March 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The House of Commons announced on Tuesday that it’s banning the application from all House-managed devices, effective March 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals, Conservatives, NDP start stepping back from TikTok video app

APP BANNED from all government-issued devices, after similar moves in the U.S and European Union

Canadian politicians have started deactivating their TikTok accounts after the federal government and House of Commons both decided to ban the app from their devices.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has already suspended his use of the TikTok video app and a spokesman says all members of caucus will do the same.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier’s office says all Liberal MPs have been asked to suspend their TikTok accounts and remove the app from both their work and personal devices.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he plans to step away from the social media platform, although did not say whether all of his MPs would follow suit.

Fortier announced Monday that Ottawa would ban TikTok from all government-issued devices, after similar moves in the United States and European Union, and the House of Commons says its own ban will come into effect Friday.

Last week, provincial and federal privacy watchdogs announced an investigation to delve into whether TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

—Cindy Tran, The Canadian Press

RELATED: China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities

ChinaFederal Politicssocial mediaTechnology

Previous story
Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Abbotsford police officer begins in Nelson
Next story
Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he has throat cancer

Just Posted

Emma Mackey plays Emily Brontë, author of classic Wuthering Heights, in the film Emily, screening in Williams Lake on March 2, 2023. (Warner Media photo)
Williams Lake Film Club to screen Emily – playful, humourous, passionate imagination of Victorian writer’s life

This year’s Williams Lake Stampede poster represents the generational nature of the rodeo, and two longtime stampede supporters, Wilf Smith and Willie Crosina. (Williams Lake Stampede image)
Williams Lake Stampede poster for 2023 represents the past, present and future of local rodeo

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger appears at the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 to talk about the need for more accessible parking spaces in the centre’s parking lot. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger appears at the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 to talk about the need for more accessible parking spaces in the centre’s parking lot. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city to work with seniors centre to address accessible parking needs