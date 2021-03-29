Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation west of Quesnel has been awarded $875,000 in provincial funding towards 40-kilowatt biomass combined heat and power project. (Lhoosk'uz Dené Nation Facebook photo)

Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation taking steps to transition from diesel

40-kilowatt biomass combined heat and power project coming to Kluskus

A remote First Nation west of Quesnel is receiving provincial support to transition from diesel to clean electricity through a 40-kilowatt biomass combined heat and power plant.

Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation was awarded $875,000 towards the $2.2-million project in Kluskus by B.C.’s Renewable Energy for Remote Communities (RERC) program.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Chief Liliane Squinas said.

For many years diesel and propane have been the primary source for electricity generation and heating for the Indigenous community surrounded by dead or dying pine strands caused by the mountain pine beetle and several wildfires.

Each diesel or propane delivery takes almost six hours on gravel roads, said the province’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“It’s a major step for my little First Nation because it’s going to save the delivery costs of the diesel,” Squinas added. “Every year we cannot budget appropriately because of the fluctuation in prices. It’s really difficult to pre-plan.”

The ministry estimates the project will displace 346 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Minister of Energy of Mines and Petroleum Resources, Bruce Ralston, said the province’s goal is to reduce diesel consumption for power generation in remote communities by 80 percent by 2030.

Lhoosk’uz Dené natural resource manager Neil Gauthreau anticipates the generators to be up and running later this year.

“A lot of places in Europe are utilizing these plants where you’re able to take dead or dying trees to chip them up, dry, and then burn, and as you’re burning it’s generating electricity,” he said. “Because we’re so far away we’re dependent entirely on diesel generators at the moment, so having an opportunity to utilize this biomass that’s out in the area, out in the territory, is just a fantastic opportunity for us.”

A combined heat and power plant test site was built in Vancouver by FPInnovations, University of British Columbia and the National Research Council of Canada according to a YouTube video posted by FPInnovations last September.

In the video, FPInnvoations Indigenous program specialist, Christoph Schilling further explains how the plant produces electricity and heat before showing a plant enclosed in a 40-foot shipping container by Finnish company Volter.

Read More: From bottled water to tap: Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation finds solution to water troubles

Lhoosk’uz Dené is also working on completing a packaged water treatment system housed in a shipping container that will provide drinking water at the tap.

If everything goes according to plan, Gauthreau said they should have the plant commissioned and running by the end of April.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alternative energyFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Just Posted

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Lhoosk’uz Dené First Nation west of Quesnel has been awarded $875,000 in provincial funding towards 40-kilowatt biomass combined heat and power project. (Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation Facebook photo)
Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation taking steps to transition from diesel

40-kilowatt biomass combined heat and power project coming to Kluskus

Ross and Wendy Donahue have settled in well in both the community and their role as managers of the Cariboo Regional District Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New manager lands at South Cariboo airport

Ross Donahue took over the job of running the 108 Mile airport last December.

Chemo RV recently donated a 5x8 cargo trailer to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake to help launch a mobile Parking Lot Clothing Drive. Pictured are Chemo RV general manager Kelly Carson (from left), and BBBSWL’s Susan Erlandson, Rylee Wallner, Natasha Pilkington and Angela Kadar. (Photo submitted)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake resurrect clothing collection program

This spring, BBBSWL will use a cargo trailer in two locations on two separate days of the week

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

Most Read