An evacuation order has been issued for 135 parcels for 333, 972 hectares in the Lhoosk’uz Area. (CRD map)

An evacuation order has been issued for 135 parcels for 333, 972 hectares in the Lhoosk’uz Area. (CRD map)

Lhoosk’uz area residents ordered out due to wildifre west of Quesnel

The evacuation order was issued Friday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District (CRD) at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for 135 parcels in the Lhoosk’uz Area. This order covers 333, 972 hectares, including a portion of Kluskoil Lake Park.

The order is replacing the entirety of the Lhoosk’uz Area Alert issued July 12.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

Evacuation route:

Head East on 3900 Road or 4000 Road towards Nazko Road then to Quesnel;

Continue north on Highway 97 to ESS Reception Centre in Prince George.

Emergency Service Centre (ESS): Kin Centre (2181 Ospika Blvd in Prince George)

READ MORE: EVACUATION ORDER: Dean River wildfire area July 14

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Cariboo

Previous story
Wildfire risk reduction thanks to Cariboo forest enhancement projects
Next story
Emergencies minister mobilizes military to help fight B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

A thick smoky haze is visible over Williams Lake as resident calls for change. (Timothy Vant photo)
LETTER: Writing is in the sky

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Sherry Yonkman, Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director, left and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor present a public art grant to artists Tiffany Jorgensen, centre and Sarah Sigurdson, right, for the mural they created for Stampede Glass owner Brian Doering, second from right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake artists receive portion of city/BIA public art grant for new mural

“Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) had a Me7 Sítsmens (Blanket Ceremony) on May 6th to honour those that have come forward to tell their story. We were so thankful to be able to give out over 40 quilts that you put so much time, effort and love into. This is only the first Me7 Sítsmens that WLFN hosted, with more planned in the future,” said Dominique Melanson, Title & Rights Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, St. Joseph’s Mission Investigation. (Photo submitted)
Residential school survivors in the Cariboo find comfort in quilts