Lhoosk’uz area residents ordered out due to wildifre west of Quesnel

The evacuation order was issued Friday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for 135 parcels for 333, 972 hectares in the Lhoosk’uz Area. (CRD map)

An evacuation order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District (CRD) at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for 135 parcels in the Lhoosk’uz Area. This order covers 333, 972 hectares, including a portion of Kluskoil Lake Park.

The order is replacing the entirety of the Lhoosk’uz Area Alert issued July 12.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

Evacuation route:

Head East on 3900 Road or 4000 Road towards Nazko Road then to Quesnel;

Continue north on Highway 97 to ESS Reception Centre in Prince George.

Emergency Service Centre (ESS): Kin Centre (2181 Ospika Blvd in Prince George)

