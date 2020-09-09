The Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa are pictured, May 1, 2013. A Statistics Canada study says gay, lesbian, bisexual and other sexual minority people are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LGBTQ Canadians more likely to experience assault than heterosexuals: survey

11% of LGBTQ Canadians said they had been sexually or physically assaulted in the previous 12 month

A Statistics Canada study says gay, lesbian, bisexual and other sexual minority people are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault.

The findings published today are from a 2018 survey of based on safety in public and private places.

The survey found that nearly one million Canadians aged 15 or older identified as part of a sexual minority group, including 75,000 Canadians who identify as transgender.

Eleven per cent of LGBTQ Canadians said they had been sexually or physically assaulted in the previous 12 months, compared with four per cent of heterosexual Canadians.

The study also found that sexual minorities are much more likely than heterosexuals to report having been victimized at some point since the age of 15.

The research shows sexual minority Canadians are also more than twice as likely as heterosexuals to endure inappropriate sexual behaviour in public, at work or online.

Nearly 60 per cent said they had such an experience in the previous 12 months, compared with 22 per cent reported by heterosexuals.

The Canadian Press

LGBTQ

