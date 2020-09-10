Solomon was elected Sept. 9. (Facebook photo)

Lennon Solomon elected Yunesit’in Chief

Solomon will serve a four year term

Yunesit’in (Stone) has a new chief.

The community, located 90 kilometers west of Williams Lake, elected a new chief for a four year term on Sept. 9.

Among those offering their congratulations to 39-year old Lennon Solomon following the results early Wednesday evening were Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua and the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society.

“I’ve lived in Yunesit’in most of my life and grew up working, hunting and fishing the beautiful land,” Solomon wrote on Facebook a day prior.

Solomon is open to constructing a cannabis cultivation facility and retail store within the community, and said he would like to help upgrade their current on-reserve farming equipment.

He said he would also like to top up their current living allowance for post-secondary students, and develop an off-reserve housing program which will help off-reserve members secure mortgages for a home.

Running against Solomon was Rosalie Montgomery who will continue serving as Yunesit’in’s education coordinator.

Outgoing Chief Russell Myers Ross did not seek re-election after serving two consecutive terms as chief.

Read More: Yunesit'in Chief Russell Myers Ross not seeking re-election

ChilcotinFirst Nations

Yunesit’in heads to the polls for new Chief
Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

Most Read