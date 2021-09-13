Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau waves to the media on arrival prior to the English language leaders’ debate, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau waves to the media on arrival prior to the English language leaders’ debate, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Leaders in Ontario and B.C. as campaign enters final week

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this morning

The three main federal party leaders are focused on Ontario and British Columbia today as the election campaign heads into its final week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this morning.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, will open the day in the rural Ottawa suburb of Carp.

Later in the day, he’ll hold a pair of virtual town halls with residents of Ontario and B.C. at the Ottawa hotel he’s adopted as his headquarters during the campaign.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, will be in northern Ontario for the second day in a row.

He’ll open the day in the northwestern community of Sioux Lookout before moving on to Neskantaga First Nation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Atlantic Power, Pinnacle Renewable, Scout Island collaborate on air quality monitoring
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings

Just Posted

Pinnacle Renewable in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Atlantic Power, Pinnacle Renewable, Scout Island collaborate on air quality monitoring

The Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre is the location for advanced voting from Friday Sept. 10 through Monday Sept. 13. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Advanced voting for federal election underway

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Some options to consider for future wildfire programs

file photo
LETTER: Impressed by Williams Lake super citizen for organizing vaccine clinics