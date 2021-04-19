Large police presence at Kamloops mall following alleged armed robbery

There is a large police presence around Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops.
According to Const. Crystal Evelyn, RCMP were called to a business near the mall after a report of a robbery involving a firearm about 12:45 p.m., Monday.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- 6’1’’ tall
- dark hair
- thin build
- with a face tattoo of a crown underneath his eye
- wearing a red ball cap, grey hoodie and jeans, but is believed to have ditched his hat and changed into a white hoodie.
He was last seen running in the parking lot on Notre Dame and Laval.
Const. Evelyn is asking the public to give the officers space as they search the area alongside the Police Dog Service Unit.
