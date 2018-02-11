Road crews continue to work to remove snow from lakecity roadways, as seen here on Highway 20 Sunday. Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to rise in the coming days. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Lakecity still in deep freeze, but temperatures expected to warm up in coming days

It’s forecast to stay cold in Williams Lake, at least until Monday afternoon.

It’s forecast to stay cold in Williams Lake, at least until Monday afternoon when temperatures are predicted to rise to -8C.

As of Sunday morning it was -18C in Williams Lake, however, temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week up to a high of -2C by Wednesday.

Motorists, meanwhile, are still being advised to use care and caution while travelling Cariboo highways.

DriveBC is reporting sections of black ice on Highway 20 from Riske Creek to the Highway 97 junction, from 150 Mile House to Horsefly Road and north of Williams Lake on Highway 97, with compact snow and slippery sections to be expected.

Up at Mt. Timothy Ski Area today, the temperature is slightly warmer than it is in town at -14C. The hill is currently sitting at a 136-centimetre base following last week’s major snowfall and is inviting families to join them on the slopes tomorrow (Monday) for BC Family Day where they are offering 50 per cent off day passes.

North of Williams Lake at Bull Mountain, the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has also been busy dealing with last week’s snowfall in order to get its trails track set.

“The lit loops and dog trails have tracks set, the rest of the trails have been packed except Canyon View and Gunanoot,” says the WLCCSC in an update. “Quite a few trees have fallen across the trails and has slowed the grooming process … more track setting will be happening in the next day or two.

“Enjoy what we have. Saw lots of folks skiing even with the cold temperatures.”

Lakecity still in deep freeze, but temperatures expected to warm up in coming days

