Lakecity Shoppers Drug Mart offers first hour of business to seniors, those living with disabilities

The store in Williams Lake opens at 8 a.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart in Williams Lake is encouraging customers to leave the first hour of shopping in the morning for seniors and those with disabilities.

Shoppers Drug Mart will also offer the 20 per cent Seniors Day discount on regular priced items for the first hour each day every day. This is in addition to Seniors Days each Thursday.

Staff at the store said they did have some seniors take advantage of shopping Tuesday morning.

She noted the store, which opened at its new location in Williams Lake last year, has lots of supplies, except for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

