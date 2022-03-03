Lakecity seeing gas as high as $1.78.9 a litre at the pumps March 3

The price of gasoline is climbing at the pumps in the Cariboo.

As of Thursday morning (March 3) the price of gas ranges anywhere from $1.61 a litre to $178.9 a litre. Just the day before the lowest price in town was $1.55 a litre.

In Quesnel a few stations are still at $1.52.9 and $1.54.9 a litre but most have raised the price to $1.74.9.

Prices are expected to rise further as further as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts even greater pressure on an already surging oil price environment.

