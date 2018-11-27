There is a lack of options in the lettuce department at grocery stores currently due to concerns over an E coli. outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from California. Angie Mindus photo

Lakecity residents look for options after romaine lettuce pulled from shelves

Bare shelves at local grocery stores reflect growing concerns over lettuce

Grocery stores and restaurants across Canada, including here in Williams Lake, pulled all romaine lettuce off the shelves and menus since an E. coli outbreak was linked to the product last week.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the outbreak has sickened as many as 22 people in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick while the U.S. is reporting 32 cases of E. coli.

Read More: Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

In Williams Lake grocery stores have pulled romaine from the shelves and are now also finding alternative mixed salads without romaine lettuce — which is a staple in many pre-packaged salads.

Meanwhile, social media is having a hay day with the recall.

