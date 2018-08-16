Lakecity residents encouraged to fill out economic development strategy survey

Strategy to identify priority opportunities for the region, and ways to support businesses

The City of Williams Lake is hoping residents will take some time to fill out a survey to help with the planning of its economic development strategy. (Tribune file photo)

The City of Williams Lake is encouraging residents to take part in a survey to help guide the planning of an economic development strategy for the Williams Lake area.

Building on the work of the Wildfire Recovery Manager, the City has now taken a second step to create an economic development strategy that will focus and guide future economic development initiatives.

“The strategy will identify priority opportunities for our region, and ways that we can support our current area businesses to thrive in our transitioning economy,” said the city’s economic development officer, Beth Veenkamp.

“We believe that this is important work as we continue to adapt to the changes brought about by the 2017 wildfires and the ongoing impacts that we continue to experience in the region; we are very grateful to Northern Development Initiative Trust for their financial support of this project.”

As part of the economic development strategy development, the City hopes residents will participate in the survey to increase insight into local priorities, Veenkamp said.

Individual survey results will be kept confidential, and only the aggregate findings will be made public.

Survey participants will also be eligible to enter a draw for one of two $100 LOVE BUCKS certificates, which can be spent on merchandise at any participating Williams Lake business.

Residents can find the survey link on the ‘Recent News’ section of the City’s website at www.williamslake.ca or can copy and paste the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3PTFWBC



