Lakecity residents asked to shape future of child care in the city through survey

The Social Planning Council and City of Williams Lake are working to develop a child care plan for the city and are turning to the public to offer some of their own insight by way of a survey.

Social planning coordinator Jordan Davis said two separate surveys are available — one for child care providers and one for current and future parents and caregivers — to help planners understand the current and anticipated child care needs for residents of the region.

Davis said the complete child care plan will include community needs and issues related to child care for children 0-12 years old.

“It’s a dire situation out there right now,” Davis said of child care needs in Williams Lake.

“Some parents are finding it very challenging to find child care to be able to go back to work, and child care centres are finding it challenging to find the staff. Some are so backed up they can’t even add to their wait list.”

Davis is asking everyone to share the surveys far and wide, to any parents or guardians or potential parents or guardians as well as child care providers.

“We want to hear from everyone providing child care and parents and guardians too. By completing these surveys, you will help us to create and express the unique child care needs to our community.“

Child Care Provider Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/childcareproviders

Parent Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/parentchildcare

Completing the child care survey will take approximately 25-30 minutes. Participating in the survey is an entirely volunteer process and participants may skip any questions they do not want to answer and/or end the process at any time.

The parent survey will take about 15 minutes to complete and is critical in understanding the current and future needs for child care in Williams Lake.

The surveys will both close Dec. 1.

