Lake Okanagan Resort on the west side burned on Aug. 18, 2023. (Instagram)

Lake Okanagan Resort on the west side burned on Aug. 18, 2023. (Instagram)

Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

McDougall Creek fire spreads north to resort

Lake Okanagan Resort has been razed by the spreading wildfires throughout the Central Okanagan.

The historic hotel on Westside Road was seen in flames on the morning of Aug. 18 by boaters in the water.

The McDougall wildfire in West Kelowna has spread to 6,800 hectares as of 11:40a.m.

READ MORE: ‘We fought 100 years worth of fires’: Officials give update on Okanagan blazes

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfires shut down Kelowna airport

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of KelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar now at 2,000 hectares
Next story
Show will go on: Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES proceeding as planned

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Some of the recent graduates from the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola will be working at Acwsaltca School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bachelor of Education graduates celebrated in Bella Coola

A group of people on bikes gathered at Spirit Square to ride together in a social roll to Boitanio Park for the Performances in the Park free live music on Aug. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Combining live music with social bikes rides in Williams Lake

Former Quesnel archaeologist Jenny Botica is one of the hosts of the podcast Dig This. (Photo submitted by Dig This)
Dig This, ancient Quesnel history fans