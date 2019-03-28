City crews have been busy thawing frozen water services along South Lakeside Drive. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Lack of snow cover, colder weather results in more frozen water services

Joe Engelberts, manager of utilities and fleet, said crews have been working for a few weeks on various locations along South Lakeside Drive

A colder than normal February and lack of snow cover resulted in more frozen water services along South Lakeside Drive, said Joe Engelberts, the city’s manager of utilities and fleet.

“Crews have been there for a few weeks now,” he said Tuesday. “They are getting to the end and should be done this week.”

The City is responsible to the curb stop and residents are responsible for anything from the curb stop to their property.

“We always have a few frozen services, not unlike most northern communities, but this year we had a few more frozen services,” he said.

Colder weather and lack of snow cover seemed to drive the frost deeper into the ground, he added.

