Lac la Hache will be getting double the internet speed soon

ABC Communications and Huawei Canada teaming up to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

Lac la Hache will be getting double the usual internet speed it has now on a trial basis sometime soon.

ABC Communications announced on Feb. 1 plans to conduct internet service trials in Lac la Hache with Huawei Technologies Canada and the latter’s Massive MIMO Rural Broadband System, which can deliver internet speeds upward to 100 megabits per second for rural residents.

“The speeds they are promoting are 100 megabits is unheard of in rural areas. In fact, many people who are hooked into the Telus and Shaw systems can’t get that,” said Al Richmond, the electoral director for Lac La Hache.

He said the technology that Huawei plans to test in the trial has already been approved by the federal government.

The technology called Massive MIMO (multiple-input-multiple-output) groups together antennas at the transmitter and receiver to allow for better throughput and efficiency.

“I think the real story here is that now it opens up the possibility for better access to broadband, which people in rural areas have been demanding and asking for and not getting anything of any consequence, so they can do a lot of internet work at home as it becomes more important to have access to broadband so you can do your day-to-day business,” said Richmond.

Richmond said slow internet has hurt some local businesses, as prospective customers and tourists go to other destinations with faster internet, particularly resorts.

ABC Communications, said Richmond, has been working in the Lac la Hache area since the 1990s, providing the internet to the local fire department and for the community.

“What this technology does is gives people access to 21-century broadband access and 100 megabits. That’s real speed and that’s really a tangible opportunity. I think that provides us with some additional economic development potential with the tourism sector, like more availability with high-speed internet, and also other economic development opportunities with people running their businesses from homes,” said Richmond.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Egypt discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya
Next story
VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

Just Posted

Lac la Hache will be getting double the internet speed soon

ABC Communications and Huawei Canada teaming up to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

COLUMNS: The downside of being more efficient

Some recent articles about a number of technical improvements in the logging… Continue reading

Weather Update: Sky expected to stay overcast throughout the weekend

No snow is expected until Thursday

Cariboo bears opt for sleepless winter and more food for chance to survive

A look at how some of the bear cubs rescued from our area are doing at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter

Chinese students experience the Cariboo

Chengdu students enjoyed their Summer Camp here in Williams Lake

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Temperatures to drop to -30 C, plus wind chill, in Chilcotin and Peace River

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the area

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Most Read