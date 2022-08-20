Lac La Hache main street. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lac La Hache main street. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lac La Hache placed under boil water advisory

The Cariboo Regional District is investigating traces of Coliform found in water samples

Lac La Hache has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Cariboo Regional District notified residents Friday to boil their drinking water after Coliform was detected in samples. Coliform is a bacteria that is typically found in water when it’s been contaminated by animal or human waste. It can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and fever when ingested.

“Interior Health has been notified and the CRD is working to find the source of contamination and fix the problem, which may include disinfecting the system,” the CRD said in a statement.

In addition to boiling water, the CRD is advising residents to purchase bottled water to use for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and making ice. Water should come to a roiling boil for at least one minute before being allowed to cool to the appropriate temperature.

The advisory will remain in effect until the CRD and Interior Health are confident the water is safe.


