Lab hours change temporarily at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Appointments are to be made ahead of time by phone

Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s lab hours have been changed temporarily and appointments to visit the lab should be made ahead of time by phone. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lab hours have changed temporarily at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

The lab is open for three hours Monday to Saturday between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and people are asked to please call 250-302-3215 ahead of time to make an appointment.

“We are asking that patients phone the facility to schedule their visit,” said Interior Health communications consultant Erin Toews.

Scheduled appointments will ensure social distancing measures are in place and the waiting room outside the lab in the hospital won’t become congested, Toews added.



